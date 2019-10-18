ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Banking & Finance

Sumitomo Mitsui crunches credit card data to help stores read minds

New service draws on 44m cards as cashless payments rise in Japan

CHIHIRO UCHIYAMA, Nikkei staff writer
Browsing clothes at an Isetan store in Japan: A new data analysis service promises to give retailers more insights into what consumers buy. (Photo by Minami Inoue)

TOKYO -- Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's credit card unit has begun a service that analyzes purchase histories to give retail stores a better view of consumer spending trends.

With cashless transactions on the rise in Japan, more data is available for retailers to grasp consumer behavior.

Unlike existing analysis services that provide rawer forms of data, the information from SMFG's card unit will be organized by cardholder gender, age, address and income.

Transaction data and personal information are compiled into an anonymous set. The company starts providing such information to retailers and restaurants Friday under the name Custella.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card -- part of SMFG, one of Japan's biggest banking groups -- has issued a total of about 44 million cards.

The company will provide data analysis to small and midsize retailers for as little as 50,000 yen ($460) a month, helping them target particular demographics.

Separately, SMFG plans to work with Visa to develop a new transaction system and plans to use such data to stoke consumer spending at participating retailers.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media