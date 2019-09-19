Top-ranked Deutsche analyst Masao Muraki heads to SMBC Nikko

TOKYO -- Deutsche Securities Japan equities analyst Masao Muraki will join rival brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities in October, where he will focus on global financial sector research, Nikkei has learned.

Muraki worked for Deutsche in Japan starting in 2010. He has been ranked as Japan's No. 1 analyst for insurance, securities and other financial services by financial newspaper the Nikkei Veritas for 12 straight years.

His next job had been a matter of some interest since Deutsche announced in July that it will withdraw from stock sales and trading in Japan.

Muraki "is the best person for the position, with the ability to research and analyze from a global perspective that looks past the boundaries between stocks, bonds and other assets," said Takaaki Muramatsu, head of research at SMBC Nikko.

The brokerage is also looking to hire a strategist specializing in the Chinese economy as it strengthens research in the Japanese and global economies.