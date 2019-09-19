ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Banking & Finance

Top-ranked Deutsche analyst Masao Muraki heads to SMBC Nikko

Japan research head led insurance sector in Nikkei survey for 12 years

AMI SATO, Nikkei staff writer
People walk past the Tokyo headquarters of SMBC Nikko Securities, one of Japan's leading brokerages.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Deutsche Securities Japan equities analyst Masao Muraki will join rival brokerage SMBC Nikko Securities in October, where he will focus on global financial sector research, Nikkei has learned.

Masao Muraki joined Deutsche Securities in Japan in 2010.

Muraki worked for Deutsche in Japan starting in 2010. He has been ranked as Japan's No. 1 analyst for insurance, securities and other financial services by financial newspaper the Nikkei Veritas for 12 straight years.

His next job had been a matter of some interest since Deutsche announced in July that it will withdraw from stock sales and trading in Japan.

Muraki "is the best person for the position, with the ability to research and analyze from a global perspective that looks past the boundaries between stocks, bonds and other assets," said Takaaki Muramatsu, head of research at SMBC Nikko.

The brokerage is also looking to hire a strategist specializing in the Chinese economy as it strengthens research in the Japanese and global economies.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media