China's Sinopharm doubles output capacity for 2020 vaccine launch

DALIAN, China -- Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm has completed construction of a plant in Wuhan for mass production of a coronavirus vaccine candidate now under development, doubling its capacity to more than 200 million doses a year

The state-backed company, known formally as China National Pharmaceutical Group, will be able to make 100 million doses a year at the site. The investment amount has not been disclosed. After the groundbreaking in March, construction took place quickly with support from the local government.

Sinopharm, which is developing the vaccine candidate at group laboratories in Wuhan and Beijing, also set up a factory with production capacity of 120 million doses in Beijing in April.

The Wuhan lab announced on June 16 that all subjects of its phase two clinical trial produced antibodies that neutralize the virus. Phase three of the trial will be conducted in the United Arab Emirates. The vaccine could reach the market at the end of this year.

Eighteen potential vaccines were in clinical trials globally as of Friday, with seven being developed by Chinese companies, according to the World Health Orgnization. Sinovac Biotech is building a plant in Beijing to gain the capacity for making 100 million doses a year.