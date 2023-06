HONG KONG -- In February, shortly after OpenAI's ChatGPT took the tech world by storm, a series of posts by high-profile Chinese entrepreneur Wang Huiwen went viral on social media.

"I am investing $50 million. Please team up with me to embrace the new era and create China's OpenAI. I currently do not understand AI technology but I am working hard to learn," Wang, the co-founder of food delivery platform Meituan, said in one of the posts.