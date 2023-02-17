ASEAN's garbage economy: Startups turn plastic waste into consumer goods

SINGAPORE -- As a child, Syukriyatun Niamah was encouraged by her father to explore the beauty of Indonesia through camping and climbing. What she remembers was pollution: plastic waste strewn about in the open.

While the most populous nation in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations possesses tourism gems like the idyllic resort island of Bali, discarded waste -- a byproduct of the country's rapid economic development -- has taken the shine off its otherwise attractive landscapes. Plastic packaging peppers some of Indonesia's rivers, at times clogging up waterways.