BENGALURU -- Walmart is beating Amazon in the battle for online consumers in India, a rare e-commerce win for a U.S. retailer known for selling low-cost goods in bare-bones stores.

Walmart struck the most expensive e-commerce deal in history to break into the Indian market in 2018, paying $16 billion for a 77% stake in Flipkart, an online retailer founded by former Amazon employees in the world's most populous country.