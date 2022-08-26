Can Japan's new nuclear policy revive its creaking industry?

TOKYO -- On Wednesday, exactly six months since Russia invaded Ukraine and sent the global energy scene into turmoil, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made the groundbreaking announcement that the country would resume building nuclear power plants.

The abrupt change in the government's nuclear policy is welcome news for an industry that has been sounding the alarm over a creaking supply chain, dwindling pipeline of workers and fading global competitiveness. But will it be enough to reverse a decade of decline?