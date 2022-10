HONG KONG -- As Cathay Pacific sets its sights on again becoming one of the biggest names in global aviation, it is hunting for people like Christy Chen.

The 26-year-old office worker was one of more than 200 eager people who turned up last week at a nondescript Hong Kong hotel to inquire about taking their career in a different direction -- as one of several thousand cabin crew that Cathay needs to hire as it retools after the pandemic.