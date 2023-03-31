China Inc. keen on setting up shop in the U.S. despite tensions

NEW YORK -- Foreign companies have for years been shifting production away from China as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorated. But now even Chinese players -- from major manufacturers to small businesses -- are finding reasons to set up shop in the U.S.

Leo Chan, executive director of the Midwest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce, helps companies establish or expand manufacturing activities in Ohio. He says he has more than a dozen projects in the pipeline, almost half of which manufacture parts for electric vehicles. The rest, he said, supply consumer goods and industrial products to U.S. clients.