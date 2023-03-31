ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Many Chinese companies are looking to establish a presence in the U.S. as a buffer against global tensions and uncertainties. (Source photos by AP and Reuters) 
Business Spotlight

China Inc. keen on setting up shop in the U.S. despite tensions

Incentives, risky supply chains and harsh Beijing policies nudge companies stateside

MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | North America

NEW YORK -- Foreign companies have for years been shifting production away from China as relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorated. But now even Chinese players -- from major manufacturers to small businesses -- are finding reasons to set up shop in the U.S.

Leo Chan, executive director of the Midwest USA Chinese Chamber of Commerce, helps companies establish or expand manufacturing activities in Ohio. He says he has more than a dozen projects in the pipeline, almost half of which manufacture parts for electric vehicles. The rest, he said, supply consumer goods and industrial products to U.S. clients.

