ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Beauty blogger Austin Li Jiaqi applies makeup while livestreaming on the e-commerce platform Taobao. The influencer, nicknamed China's "Lipstick King," sparked a backlash from some of his followers when he snapped at one of them in September.   © Getty Images
Business Spotlight

China's 'Lipstick King' leaves Alibaba with a livestreaming dilemma

Live-selling influencer's outburst highlights perils of relying on stars

CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- When China's top online influencer, Austin Li Jiaqi, lost his temper during a recent live sales event, many of his followers were shocked and hurt. Some were angry enough to ditch Li and boycott the brand he was pitching.

Nicknamed China's "Lipstick King," Li has around 75 million followers on Taobao Live, a live-selling platform run by e-commerce giant Alibaba. Over the past few years, he has cultivated an image based on thoughtfulness toward his followers, mostly girls and women looking for bargains.

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more