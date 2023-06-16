ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Workers pick goods at a logistics center in eastern China. However, economic pressures are casting a shadow over demand for e-commerce in the nation.   © Getty Images
Business Spotlight

China's e-commerce extravaganza loses its shine as consumption sags

Online sales suffer amid COVID hangover, property weakness and job losses

CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's midyear shopping festival is here again, but "618," as the weekslong event is known, is bringing retailers less cheer than usual as customers grow more frugal in the face of stagnant incomes and a tepid economy.

Originally a one-day event held on June 18, 618 is one of the two major online shopping seasons in China. But with household finances still reeling from years of COVID restrictions, youth unemployment at a record high and the all-important property sector on shaky ground, shoppers from across the country told Nikkei Asia that no matter how hard e-commerce platforms try to persuade them to spend, most of them are not tempted.

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close