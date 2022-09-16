ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Tech titan Alibaba has gotten into the ready-to-eat food business via its investment in Freshippo, whose offerings can be seen at this Hema Supermarket in Shanghai. (Photo by CK Tan)
Business Spotlight

China's food businesses seek the recipe to satisfy home diners

Pre-prepared meal kits have been a COVID hit with consumers but pitfalls remain

CISSY ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- Six months ago David Chang thought he was on to a surefire moneymaking opportunity: China's booming trade in pre-prepared food. Now, he's lost his appetite for the business.

Chang quit his job and signed up as a franchisee for A-Bite, a company selling frozen dishes such as sweet and sour pork tenderloin, and Kung Pao chicken. He says A-Bite -- founded by Charles Lu, the former chairman of fraud-hit Luckin Coffee, which was once a rival to Starbucks -- told him that for a one-off franchise fee of 30,000 yuan ($4,300), plus an annual management fee of 20,000 yuan, he could get a gross margin of 50% by selling meal kits to consumers who would be bombarded with advertisements paid for by A-Bite.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close