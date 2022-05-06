Chinese property developers see hope in Politburo policy shift

HONG KONG -- China's Politburo last Friday electrified tech stocks by signaling a policy shift toward the sector. The party's central political committee acknowledged the "need to enhance healthy development" and declared the "completion of specialized rectification and reform" of tech platforms, causing shares of Alibaba, Tencent and others to shoot up.
