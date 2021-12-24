Chinese soccer plunges deeper into crisis

SEOUL -- In April 2020, Chinese property giant Evergrande broke ground on a $1.8 billion, 100,000-capacity state-of-the-art soccer stadium in Guangzhou. Chairman Xu Jiayin told reporters that the Evergrande Football Stadium would become "a world-class new landmark comparable to the Sydney Opera House and Dubai Burj Khalifa, and it is also an important symbol of Chinese football going global." The arena has yet to achieve the first objective and is a perfect metaphor for the failure of China to achieve the second.