SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Feb. 8. (Photo courtesy of SBG)
Business Spotlight

Collapse of Nvidia deal costs SoftBank an Arm and a leg

IPO could value chip designer at half what Masayoshi Son expected from sale, analysts say

YIFAN YU and WATARU SUZUKI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

PALO ALTO, U.S./TOKYO -- SoftBank's deal to sell the chip designer Arm to U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia was worth $66 billion on paper when it collapsed this week -- more than twice what SoftBank paid for the U.K. business in 2016. Now, instead of a fat profit from a sale, SoftBank is looking at an initial public offering for Arm in which it might struggle to break even.

