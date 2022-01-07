MANILA -- In May last year, tycoon Dennis Uy, a campaign donor to President Rodrigo Duterte, looked poised to take over one of the Philippines' most important energy assets. The Malampaya gas field, which supplies one-fifth of the country's power needs, would give Uy another foothold in a strategic industry and burnish his prolific deal-making record under a presidency he backed.
Business Spotlight
Duterte's tycoon donor Dennis Uy faces new political landscape
Businessman navigates pandemic and politics as president's influence ebbs