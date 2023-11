PHNOM PENH -- European Union rules aimed at stopping deforestation threaten widespread disruption for Southeast Asia's rubber sector, from Cambodia's 30,000 small farmers to major exporters in Thailand and Malaysia.

The EU's deforestation regulation (EUDR) aims to ban imports of seven commodities -- cattle, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, rubber, soy and wood items -- if they come from land that was deforested after Dec. 31, 2020.