ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
A worker arranges staple goods inside a Reliance supermarket in Mumbai, India. The company wants to get its consumer brands on the shelves of retailers around the nation.   © Reuters
Business Spotlight

From soap to soda: India's Reliance ramps up consumer goods push

Adani Wilmar, Unilever, ITC face fresh competition from massive conglomerate

SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- India's Reliance Industries is accelerating its drive into the nation's rapidly growing consumer goods market, with analysts predicting a fierce battle as the mammoth conglomerate increasingly pushes its own versions of products ranging from soap and shampoo to cookies and cola.

Companies that have dominated the sector such as Adani Wilmar, Unilever, ITC and Tata Consumer Products are bracing for fresh competition as Reliance, run by Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest people, prepares to launch a full-on consumer goods business by year-end.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close