From soap to soda: India's Reliance ramps up consumer goods push

BENGALURU -- India's Reliance Industries is accelerating its drive into the nation's rapidly growing consumer goods market, with analysts predicting a fierce battle as the mammoth conglomerate increasingly pushes its own versions of products ranging from soap and shampoo to cookies and cola.

Companies that have dominated the sector such as Adani Wilmar, Unilever, ITC and Tata Consumer Products are bracing for fresh competition as Reliance, run by Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest people, prepares to launch a full-on consumer goods business by year-end.