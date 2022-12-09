ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Chung Euisun, pictured here speaking at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, is leading Hyundai Motor Group with a distinctly new style.   © Reuters
Business Spotlight

Hyundai's Chung Euisun drives new era at South Korean automaker

Dynasty scion pushes electric and hydrogen vehicles, more inclusion and openness

KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- An unusual guest visited Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in southern Seoul in June. Oh Eun-young, South Korea's most famous psychiatrist and a TV celebrity, was invited by the automaker to speak with its employees at a company talk event. At the end, Executive Chair Chung Euisun posed a question.

"How can we improve communications in the workplace, where relations are sometimes equal and sometimes hierarchical?" Chung asked. Oh advised the tycoon to take a gentle approach. "You should speak softly when you oppose others' opinions. And it matters to not cross the line."

