Hyundai's Chung Euisun drives new era at South Korean automaker

SEOUL -- An unusual guest visited Hyundai Motor Group's headquarters in southern Seoul in June. Oh Eun-young, South Korea's most famous psychiatrist and a TV celebrity, was invited by the automaker to speak with its employees at a company talk event. At the end, Executive Chair Chung Euisun posed a question.

"How can we improve communications in the workplace, where relations are sometimes equal and sometimes hierarchical?" Chung asked. Oh advised the tycoon to take a gentle approach. "You should speak softly when you oppose others' opinions. And it matters to not cross the line."