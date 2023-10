TOKYO -- Maruti Suzuki is hedging its bets when it comes to introducing electric vehicles in India, even as the EV wave gains momentum in other Asian markets.

In addition to introducing its half a dozen EV models in the coming years, Maruti Suzuki, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor, says it will explore hybrids and cars running on alternative fuels such as hydrogen, compressed natural gas and "flex fuel" made of a mix of gasoline and ethanol.