SINGAPORE/BENGALURU -- A foray into the U.S. has started to pay off for Bengaluru-based online education startup Scaler Academy, perhaps sooner than Chief Executive Officer Abhimanyu Saxena anticipated. Saxena, visibly happy at the turn of events, is gushing wisecracks. "In my opinion, it is easier to earn a dollar than a rupee," he said.
Business Spotlight
Indian and U.S. edtech companies battle for global dominance
Grab for market share takes on extra urgency as valuation woes and job cuts bite