ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
American education companies such as Chegg are eyeing growth in Asia at the same time as Indian startups like Byju's are seeking growth in the U.S. (Source photos by AP, screenshot from Chegg's YouTube page and Kosaku Mimura) 
Business Spotlight

Indian and U.S. edtech companies battle for global dominance

Grab for market share takes on extra urgency as valuation woes and job cuts bite

AKITO TANAKA, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent, and SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, staff writer | India

SINGAPORE/BENGALURU -- A foray into the U.S. has started to pay off for Bengaluru-based online education startup Scaler Academy, perhaps sooner than Chief Executive Officer Abhimanyu Saxena anticipated. Saxena, visibly happy at the turn of events, is gushing wisecracks. "In my opinion, it is easier to earn a dollar than a rupee," he said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close