Indonesia and its ASEAN neighbors take to telemedicine

JAKARTA -- Ahmad Fariza, a 27-year-old freelance graphic designer, first encountered the Alodokter app when the company teamed up with the government in 2021 to provide remote medical services as the coronavirus spread through Indonesia.

"It was convenient, so when I had a fever recently, I remembered to try it again," Fariza, who lives in Bekasi, outside Jakarta, told Nikkei Asia. "Having online consultations instead of going to the hospital or clinic when I'm sick also saves transport costs and energy."