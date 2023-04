JAKARTA -- Andre Soelistyo, CEO of Indonesian super app and e-commerce platform provider GoTo, appeared humbled by the more than 50% increase in its net loss in 2022, calling the period "challenging" and an "inflection point" for the company, which has struggled to turn a profit.

"It was a year that changed our thinking and showed us how we needed to operate," Soelistyo said at a news conference last month announcing the annual results.