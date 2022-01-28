TOKYO -- When Ricoh Group decided last year to shift away from its historic focus on cameras and printers, it saw an opportunity to accelerate its decarbonization targets. The Japanese group began emphasizing digital services, which are less carbon-intensive than the hardware business, where it had already fully shifted five factories producing its flagship printer to renewable energy.
Japan Inc.'s green shift in Southeast Asia hits renewables roadblocks
Legacy of financing coal haunts companies and regional suppliers