As many Asian countries started to seriously consider how they would achieve carbon neutrality, they have come to see the use of ammonia as a means to this end. (Source photo by JERA) 
Business Spotlight

Japan warms to disputed coal power technology under West's icy stare

Government, companies eager to work with non-G7 partners on 'co-firing' ammonia

SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Companies in Japan, which sources a third of its energy from coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, have been exploring a way to "cleanly" use coal power plants by instead burning ammonia, a derivative of hydrogen that does not emit carbon when burned.

These companies, in tandem with the Japanese government, are continuing to hone this signature technology as they believe it will help decarbonize Asia's coal-reliant power sectors, unfazed by ever-skeptical criticism from wealthy Western countries and appealing instead to countries in the developing world.

