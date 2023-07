SINGAPORE -- For veteran trainer Michael Clements, it was the second time in his 24 years living in Singapore that he has seen horse racing forced to give way to the densely populated city-state's land renewal needs.

Back in 1998, the flat-racing circuit in central Singapore, which Britain's Queen Elizabeth II once visited, was in the midst of relocating to a site in the north of the island nation, which is less than half the size of London. That became the Turf Club in Kranji.