KULIM/PENANG, Malaysia -- Ng Kok Tiong has been working in the semiconductor industry for 34 years and in all that time, the Kuala Lumpur native says, he has never seen the kind of activity in Malaysia that he is seeing now.

As evidence, Ng, a senior vice president at the top European chipmaker Infineon, pointed to a new phenomenon: daily traffic jams between Penang Island and Kulim, site of the country's first-ever high-tech industrial park.