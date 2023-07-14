ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Mukesh Ambani's Jio Bharat phone is billed as the cheapest internet-enabled mobile on the Indian market. (Source photos by Getty Images and screenshot from Jio's website) 
Business Spotlight

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, bets on country's 'cheapest' phone

Reliance Jio Infocomm launches $12 internet-connected cellphone

SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- India's richest man is betting he can sell the nation's thriftiest consumers on an internet-connected mobile phone at rock-bottom prices in a move that analysts say could cost rivals millions of subscribers.

Last week, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom unit, Reliance Jio Infocomm, unveiled the 999 rupee ($12) Jio Bharat phone, preinstalled with the company's streaming and payment apps. Billed as the cheapest internet-enabled phone on the market, it will be bundled with a monthly 123 rupee fee for a 4G connection. That is 30% less than closest rival Airtel's cheapest plan, while offering seven times more data.

