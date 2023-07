TOKYO -- From theme parks to convenience store snacks and movies, Nintendo's long road to wean its business model off reliance on video console sales has one constant: a plumber called Mario.

For nearly 10 years, the Kyoto-based giant has been working away, with hits and misses, at an intellectual property-based transformation. It's a shift designed to leverage its brand and protect its earnings, and investors, from the new-hit-to-fading-star cycle of the video games business.