ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Stalls for DTAC and its competitor AIS at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand on Sept. 13. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
Business Spotlight

Norwegian telecom giant Telenor fights to defend its ground in Asia

Telenor targets digital services after Thailand, Malaysia mergers and Myanmar loss

FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Telenor Asia CEO Jorgen Rostrup appeared comfortably settled in the Bangkok headquarters of former rival True Corporation, just five months after it merged with Telenor's Thailand business, Total Access Communications (DTAC).

The March merger had been a "culture shock" for DTAC employees as they adjusted from Norwegian management to a family-owned Thai conglomerate. In the space of a quarter, Telenor completed two blockbuster mergers in Malaysia and Thailand, part of a restructuring of its holdings to ensure the Norwegian company's longevity in Asia.

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more