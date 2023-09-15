Norwegian telecom giant fights to defend its ground in Asia

BANGKOK -- Telenor Asia CEO Jorgen Rostrup appeared comfortably settled in the Bangkok headquarters of former rival True Corporation, just five months after it merged with Telenor's Thailand business, Total Access Communications (DTAC).

The March merger had been a "culture shock" for DTAC employees as they adjusted from Norwegian management to a family-owned Thai conglomerate. In the space of a quarter, Telenor completed two blockbuster mergers in Malaysia and Thailand, part of a restructuring of its holdings to ensure the Norwegian company's longevity in Asia.