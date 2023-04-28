Philippine online casinos: Continue playing or game over?

KAWIT, Philippines -- In a casino on Island Cove, south of Manila, Filipino women in bright red minidresses sit behind tables dealing out cards for baccarat and Dragon Tiger. The only thing missing from the scene? The customers.

That is because Island Cove, sitting on 48-hectares of a former leisure park and wildlife sanctuary, is at the heart of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators, or Pogo, industry. The women do their dealing in front of cameras, while online wagers pour in from overseas, many from China.