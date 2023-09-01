ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Samsung Electronics has made Vietnam a major part of its global strategy for smartphone production.   © EPA/Jiji
Business Spotlight

Samsung smartphone slump casts shadow over Vietnam

South Korean tech titan reluctant to meet Hanoi request for chip plant

KIM JAEWON and LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writers | Vietnam

SEOUL/HO CHI MINH CITY -- Samsung Electronics' slumping smartphone business and a decline in investment by South Korean companies are casting a shadow over Vietnam, a Southeast Asian economy that relies heavily on the technology giant.

South Korea's foreign direct investment in Vietnam for the first five months of the year plunged 67.6% to $670 million from a year ago, according to the Korea International Trade Association. Vietnamese statistics also show South Korean FDI slumping as global demand falters.

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more