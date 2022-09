HAMBURG, Germany/SEOUL -- The European arms market was shaken by a new entrant in July. While Krauss-Maffei Wegmann of Germany has been pitching tank upgrades to the country's European allies, Poland announced it had formed a deal with South Korea's Hyundai Rotem.

The move was surprising, as it marked only the second major arms procurement by a NATO member from a supplier outside the bloc. In 2017, Turkey had bought an air defense system from Russia in a highly controversial move.