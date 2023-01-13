Thailand's auto industry becomes a Japan-China battleground

BANGKOK -- Toyota Motor commemorated the 60th anniversary of its operations in Thailand last month with a massive ceremony held at a renovated national convention center. The first Hilux truck, a 1970 Corolla and other Toyota models made in the country were on display for the 1,500 guests to see.

"The future of Toyota and Thailand is very bright, and it's only going to get brighter," company President Akio Toyoda declared on stage while introducing Toyota's first electric pickup truck for emerging markets, to be produced in Thailand. "Personally, I have always considered Thailand my 'home away from home.' If I didn't have to live in Japan for my job ... I'd live here!"