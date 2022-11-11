ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Flooding in Bangkok in July 2022. Disasters caused by rising temperatures and sea levels are costly, and the risk is outsized in industrializing Asia.    © Getty Images
Thailand's businesses prepare to face the storm of climate change

Better risk management helps readiness as regulators and investors seek disclosure

FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer

BANGKOK -- It took less than an hour for flash floods in August 2021 to overwhelm Bang Pu, an industrial zone outside Bangkok along the Gulf of Thailand. By the next day the waters had subsided, but they left their mark on Delta Electronics' balance sheet: 393 million baht ($10.7 million) in damages to inventory and assets.

Operations were halted for two days after the flood. Bang Pu houses the main office, four factories and two warehouses for the Taiwanese company, which makes electronics components for power distribution, electric vehicle chargers and data centers.

