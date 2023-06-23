ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
BTS bonanza: The surging popularity of South Korean music and TV shows in the U.S. has paved the way for investment in the country to become the next 'K-wave.'   © AP
Business Spotlight

The BTS bump: How K-pop drove Korea Inc to go big in the US

Music, drama fan 'huge tailwind' for Korean investment in states like Georgia

MARRIAN ZHOU and YIFAN YU, Nikkei staff writers | U.S.

NEW YORK/PALO ALTO -- In more than a decade as an auditor, Jae Kim had never been asked a crunch question like the one directed his way by a Georgia state representative during a meeting on South Korean corporate investments: "Have you watched 'Itaewon Class?'"

"At that moment, I was like, wow, K-drama is pretty influential!" Kim said, referring to the 2020 Netflix hit set in the famous Seoul nightlife district. "I know where Itaewon is, it is a very hip place, so we talked about Itaewon for some time."

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close