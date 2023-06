TOKYO -- On her third trip to Japan, Hannah Cotillon of the U.K. was happy to get away from the country's biggest tourist destinations.

"I liked visiting the provincial cities because it was a nice break from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto," said Cotillon, who spent more than two weeks traveling with a friend. "We were able to rest and recharge in Onomichi and Kanazawa," she added, referring to cities in the prefectures of Hiroshima and Ishikawa, respectively.