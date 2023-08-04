TikTok takes on Shopee, Tokopedia in ASEAN e-commerce race

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR -- TikTok is emerging as one of Southeast Asia's most prominent e-commerce platforms, with sales growing sevenfold in one year as it attracts a wave of young, tech-savvy users with shopping and entertainment features.

The rapid rise of the world's most popular short video platform, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, could shake up the online shopping landscape in the world's fastest-growing region with a population of 670 million, currently dominated by Singapore's Shopee, Alibaba-backed Lazada and Indonesia's Tokopedia.