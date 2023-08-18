Turkish drone maker Baykar seeks to extend global influence

ISTANBUL -- At the entrance of Turkish drone maker Baykar Technology's headquarters, there is a tile mural that pays tribute to the national tradition of thinking outside the box.

The work starts with Sultan Mehmed II and his fleet on their way to conquer Constantinople, modern-day Istanbul, in 1453. It is said he ordered his ships to be secretly dragged over the hills of Galata by placing greased logs underneath them. That landed the Ottoman ships inside the Golden Horn, bypassing the huge chain barrier installed at the mouth of the waterway and taking the ruling Byzantines by surprise.