ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Electric cars get the limelight but electric scooters may be key to ditching fossil fuels in places like Vietnam, one of the world's biggest motorbike markets. (Photo by Lien Hoang)
Business Spotlight

Vietnam EV startup powers Grab, Lazada delivery via battery 'ATMs'

Can speed, cost of swap network used by Viettel, Baemin conquer motorbike land?

LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- A web of new ATMs -- of a sort -- is popping up in Vietnam's cities. Instead of cash, these boxes dispense batteries for electric motorbikes. The startup behind it hopes the system will save enough time and money to win over Southeast Asians driving the region's 240 million gas-guzzlers. 

Selex Motors, backed by the Asian Development Bank, said its bikes cost less than $1,000 because buyers do not pay for the batteries upfront. Instead they use a network of automated lockers to swap batteries when power is needed, paying as they go -- essentially battery ATMs.

Read Next

Latest On Business Spotlight

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close