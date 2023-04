HO CHI MINH CITY -- This was supposed to be a good year for the fabric mesh manufacturer in Vietnam where James Lee works as a sales manager. As China relaxed its zero-COVID restrictions, businesses expected a jump in demand that would give the economy a shot in the arm.

Instead, orders are so slow at Lee's company, Daeduck Mesh Vina, which supplies fabrics for backpacks and caps, that he is looking for domestic buyers to replace the foreigners who are his usual clients.