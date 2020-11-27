ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

$1bn bid for Tokyo Dome planned by developer Mitsui Fudosan

Ballpark operator's management faces pressure from major shareholder

Tokyo Dome posted a net loss in the fiscal first half as canceled events battered its bottom line. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)
HAJIME MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese property developer Mitsui Fudosan plans to acquire Tokyo Dome, eyeing a tender offer of more than 100 billion yen ($960 million) for the ballpark and hotel operator.

Tokyo Dome shares closed Thursday at 897 yen, putting the company's market capitalization at 85.9 billion yen. Mitsui Fudosan's bid, which is expected to be joined by a partner, likely will exceed 100 billion yen, factoring in a premium. The aim is to turn Tokyo Dome into a subsidiary.

Tokyo Dome posted a net loss of 9.8 billion yen for the February-July half, compared with a 4.6 billion yen profit a year earlier, as events were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong hedge fund Oasis Management, a major shareholder with a nearly 10% stake, has pressed Tokyo Dome to improve management of its hotel and theme park businesses. In October, it called for Tokyo Dome President Tsutomu Nagaoka and two other board members to resign, citing insufficient progress. The Oasis proposal will be taken up at an extraordinary shareholders meeting on Dec. 17.

Mizuho Bank and Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance are also large shareholders, each with just under a 5% stake. General contractor Takenaka holds slightly less than 4%.

Considering the deepening rift, Mitsui Fudosan gaining control of Tokyo Dome is seen helping to stabilize the company. And with Mitsui Fudosan taking on major redevelopment projects in Tokyo, the deal will pave the way for the two companies to cooperate in the field.

