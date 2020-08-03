7-Eleven's persistence pays off with $21bn Speedway deal

TOKYO -- Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings has agreed to buy U.S. convenience store chain Speedway for $21 billion, seizing its second chance to acquire the company after it failed to conclude a deal in exclusive talks in the spring.

The fusion of online and brick-and-mortar stores is proceeding apace in the U.S., spurred by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The deal is aimed at cementing Seven & i's top position in one of the world's biggest retail markets and accelerating its effort to take on Amazon.com and other rivals online.

Seven & i will purchase U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum's Speedway convenience stores with gas stations for $21 billion. The deal is the biggest corporate acquisition worldwide since the coronavirus outbreak early this year.

It will also be Seven & i's biggest such purchase, easily surpassing its $3.1 billion acquisition of Texas-based convenience store chain Sunoco LP in 2018.

Seven & i abandoned its initial bid for Speedway this spring, after it failed to reach an agreement on the price in exclusive negotiations with Marathon. Some of the Japanese retailer's board members said the price tag, said to be about $22 billion, was too big.

But Joseph DePinto, CEO of 7-Eleven, Seven & i's U.S. unit, did not give up. He continued to press Seven & i's board members to OK the deal since Marathon hinted at wanting to sell its Speedway unit last October.

For Seven & i, Speedway is an important piece of the puzzle as it looks to grow its convenience store business in the U.S. Its 7-Eleven chain is already the biggest in the U.S., with about 9,000 stores. Adding Speedway's 4,000 or so outlets will allow the company to cement its position atop the market. The purchase will give it more than twice as many stores as Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard, the No. 2 operator in the U.S., which has around 6,000.

According to U.S. consultancy AlixPartners, there were 153,000 convenience stores in the U.S. in 2019. Most of these are run by small and midsize operators, with the top 10 companies accounting for just 20% of the market. That fragmentation means there are few convenience store chains with several thousand outlets available for acquisition. If it had lost the Speedway purchase to a competitor, Seven & i might have ceded the top spot in the U.S.

Changing consumer behavior as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic has also given Seven & i a lift. In the U.S., more customers are placing orders online and picking them up later to minimize the risk of catching COVID-19. Unlike in Japan, mail-order deliveries take time because logistics networks are underdeveloped in many parts of the country.

"Speedway convenience stores are of great value and have great potential due to their proximity to our customers' homes," said a Seven & i executive.

The company's persistence paid off. In June, as the spread of the coronavirus slowed somewhat, Marathon again began looking to sell off Speedway. Marathon is believed to be struggling with its main oil refining business, forcing it to raise cash.

Marathon chose an auction format in its second attempt to sell Speedway, asking four or five companies in Europe and the U.S., including Seven & i, to submit tender offers.

Seven & i reviewed its acquisition plan and decided it would be able to reduce the burden of the purchase to about $12 billion from the roughly $21 billion it plans to actually offer. To do this, it will sell some assets. The board decided in mid-July to take part in the auction.

But one company insider said Seven & i thought its chances of beating out rival bidders was "not even 50%." The company's winning of the deal was "a near miracle," the person said.

In a news conference on Monday, DePinto said he intends to spend more on technology to support home delivery services, and for other purposes, in the U.S. Although it holds the top position in the U.S. convenience store market, 7-Eleven has a much smaller footprint than rivals such as Walmart.

Seven & i plans new store openings in Asia, but intends to accelerate its global expansion by first bolstering its brand recognition in the U.S., one of the largest markets in the world.

The purchase comes with risks. One is the expected decline in gasoline demand. Gasoline accounts for roughly half Speedway's sales, but the shift to electric vehicles will continue over the medium to long term as environmental regulations are tightened across the world. Seven & i expects its gasoline retailing business to remain steady over the medium term, but plans to gradually reduce Speedway's reliance on gasoline, shifting its focus to food, as with 7-Eleven outlets in Japan.

Another potential headache for Seven & i is the growing influence of environmental, social and governance investing on the business. The market reaction to the buyout announcement was skeptical. On Monday, Seven & i shares fell sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, briefly dropping 8% versus their Friday close.

It remains to be seen whether Seven & i's U.S. gambit will help the company do more than make up for a maturing market in Japan. With its cash on the table, there is no going back now.