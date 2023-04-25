ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Aeon to buy Inageya, to create Japan's largest supermarket

Combined business aims to defray investment, procurement costs

Senior management at the two companies have agreed to Aeon taking a majority stake in Inageya. Combined, the two will become Japan's largest supermarket chain. (Photo by Shihoko Nakaoka) 
RYO ASAYAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese retail giant Aeon announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy Tokyo-based Inageya, a major supermarket chain serving the Tokyo metropolitan area. Aeon intends to invest tens of billions of yen to increase its stake in Inageya from 17% at present to over 50% by the end of February 2024.

Supermarkets in Japan are struggling with sluggish sales due to inflation and falling demand as more people get out of their houses with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investments to develop online offerings and delivery services are necessary, but expensive. Aeon, by expanding its subsidiaries and alliances hopes to make these investments and its procurement of goods more cost-effective.

