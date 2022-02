Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

TOKYO -- Japanese technology group Murata Manufacturing has struck an agreement to purchase Resonant, a U.S. designer of a key 5G component, in an all-cash deal worth approximately $300 million.

Murata, which owns 4% of Resonant, plans to complete its purchase of the Texas-based company's remaining shares in March.

Apple supplier Murata of Japan to buy U.S. 5G developer Resonant

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30