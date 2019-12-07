ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Asahi gulps down Singaporean vending machine company

Advend acquisition gives Japanese drink maker bigger Southeast Asian platform

TAKERU GOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Asahi Group Holdings wants to expand its presence in Southeast Asia.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Japan's Asahi Group Holdings will acquire a Singapore-based vending machine operator to expand the reach of its beverage brands in Southeast Asia.

The Japanese beer and soft drink producer said Friday it will acquire all outstanding shares of Advend Systems by the end of March 2020, turning it into a wholly owned subsidiary. The value of the deal, which will be conducted via Malaysian unit Etika Beverages, was not disclosed.

Advend leads the vending machine market in Malaysia and ranks third in Singapore. Combining its units with Etika's would bring Asahi's total in the two countries to more than 10,000.

Asahi sells soft drinks in six Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, and produces brands including Calpis and Wonda coffee in the region. Its soft drink business logged 45.9 billion yen ($422 million) in Southeast Asian revenue last year.

