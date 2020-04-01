Asahi's CUB takeover approved by Australian regulator

SYDNEY -- Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday approved Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings' $11 billion acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev's operations in the country.

The deal, initially slated for completion by the end of March, was struck last July when Asahi agreed to buy Australia's Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) from Anheuser-Busch InBev.

However, the Japanese beer maker faced resistance after Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission said an Asahi-CUB combination would control two-thirds of the market for cider in Australia and warned the deal could harm competition and raise prices for consumers.

Asahi offered to sell parts of CUB's beer and cider operations to ease the watchdog's concerns.

"We determined that Asahi selling the beer and cider brands would be sufficient to address our competition concerns and provide an opportunity for another business to play an important role in a relatively concentrated industry," commission Chairman Rod Sims, said Wednesday.

Asahi will complete the takeover after receiving approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.