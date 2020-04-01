ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Asahi's CUB takeover approved by Australian regulator

Japanese brewer's $11bn acquisition nears completion

FUMI MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
CUB owns popular brands in Australia, including Victoria Bitter. (Photo by Fumi Matsumoto)

SYDNEY -- Australia's competition regulator on Wednesday approved Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings' $11 billion acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev's operations in the country.

The deal, initially slated for completion by the end of March, was struck last July when Asahi agreed to buy Australia's Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) from Anheuser-Busch InBev.

However, the Japanese beer maker faced resistance after Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission said an Asahi-CUB combination would control two-thirds of the market for cider in Australia and warned the deal could harm competition and raise prices for consumers.

Asahi offered to sell parts of CUB's beer and cider operations to ease the watchdog's concerns.

"We determined that Asahi selling the beer and cider brands would be sufficient to address our competition concerns and provide an opportunity for another business to play an important role in a relatively concentrated industry," commission Chairman Rod Sims, said Wednesday.

Asahi will complete the takeover after receiving approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media