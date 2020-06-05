Australia's Zip payment provider takes over US peer in $270m deal

SYDNEY -- Australia's Zip, a company that offers installment payment services, will buy out all shares of U.S. counterpart QuadPay in a deal that values the target at about 400 million Australian dollars ($270 million).

Zip, which purchased 14% of QuadPay last year, will acquire the remaining shares through an equity swap. QuadPay's shareholders will own as much as 23.3% of Zip.

The deal, announced this week, is anticipated to close by the end of September.

Zip operates one of Australia's largest buy-now-pay-later services, which let customers purchase products in interest-free installments. About 22,000 merchants have adopted Zip, which also does business in the U.K.

In the fiscal year ended June 2019, Zip turned in a net loss of A$11 million on sales of A$82 million.

QuadPay boasts an American customer base of 1.5 million users.

"The U.S. is a critical part of our global strategy and vital as merchants increasingly look for a global payments solution," Zip CEO Larry Diamond said in a statement.