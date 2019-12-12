ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Business deals

Bangkok Bank buys Indonesia's Bank Permata

The acquisition is largest foreign bank purchase by a Thai bank

MASAYUKI YUDA, Nikkei staff writer
Bangkok Bank is buying nearly 90% of Indonesia's Bank Permata.

BANGKOK -- Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest bank by assets, announced Thursday the largest purchase of a foreign bank ever made by a local bank.

Bangkok Bank will pay 37.4 trillion rupiah ($2.67 billion) for a 89.12% stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata. Bangkok Bank will buy a 44.56% stake held by London-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank and another 44.56% stake from Jakarta-listed Astra International. The deal puts Permata at 1.77 times book value.

Among the potential Permata buyers included majority state-owned Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's second largest lender by assets and Singaporean banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. A senior official at OJK, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, said last month that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and a Thai investor were among the final bidders.

The deal "aligns with the bank's international strategy to transform into a leading regional bank with larger presence in key ASEAN markets," according to a statement that Bangkok Bank filed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday, referring to the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It "enhances cross-border capabilities for Thai corporates in their increasing overseas expansion needs," the statement said.

