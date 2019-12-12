Bangkok Bank buys Indonesia's Bank Permata

BANGKOK -- Bangkok Bank, Thailand's largest bank by assets, announced Thursday the largest purchase of a foreign bank ever made by a local bank.

Bangkok Bank will pay 37.4 trillion rupiah ($2.67 billion) for a 89.12% stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata. Bangkok Bank will buy a 44.56% stake held by London-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank and another 44.56% stake from Jakarta-listed Astra International. The deal puts Permata at 1.77 times book value.

Among the potential Permata buyers included majority state-owned Bank Mandiri, Indonesia's second largest lender by assets and Singaporean banks DBS Group and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. A senior official at OJK, Indonesia's Financial Services Authority, said last month that Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and a Thai investor were among the final bidders.

The deal "aligns with the bank's international strategy to transform into a leading regional bank with larger presence in key ASEAN markets," according to a statement that Bangkok Bank filed to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Thursday, referring to the 10 countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It "enhances cross-border capabilities for Thai corporates in their increasing overseas expansion needs," the statement said.